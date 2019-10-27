‘Joker’ — Most Successful R-Rated Film for Worldwide Release — Regains No. 1 Spot

A poster for the upcoming film "The Joker" is seen outside Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, Sept. 27, 2019. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

“Joker” narrowly bested “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” to regain the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release.

The R-rated comic-book hit earned an estimated $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the “Maleficent” sequel.

With such a close race to the top, the order could switch when final figures are released Monday.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” recently became the most successful R-rated moved ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It’s made $849 million globally.

No new releases competed with the holdovers. The best-performing newcomer was the horror thriller “Countdown.” It grossed $9 million.

