Long Beach Cambodian Buddhist Temple Evicts Monks, Riling Congregation

Posted 3:42 PM, October 27, 2019, by
Worshipers make their offerings to monks at Khemara Buddhikarama Temple in Long Beach.(Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Worshipers make their offerings to monks at Khemara Buddhikarama Temple in Long Beach.(Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Until a few weeks ago, the monks at the largest Cambodian Buddhist temple in Long Beach followed a daily worship rhythm dating back thousands of years.

Waking at dawn, they sank into meditation, chanting, sharing prayers and giving thanks for bowls of steaming rice porridge prepared by a stream of visiting volunteers.

In a routine based on the rising and setting of the sun, beneath the roof of the decaying Khemara Buddhikarama near the city’s industrial west side, the four religious leaders focused on ministering to their congregation with a spiritual message transmitted across four generations of immigrant families.

But as October draws to a close, these calm, soft-spoken men are struggling with a more pressing problem: eviction.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.