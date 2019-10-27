Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 27th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

It’s the last Sunday of October 2019! Wow! It’s also the last Sunday before Halloween! There are MANY Halloween related events and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Watch the video and then, please scroll down this webpage to find MORE events than I had time to report on television! Yikes! Enjoy!

Find Your Big BOO!

Adoption Special for Big Dogs at spcaLA

spcaLA.com.

Find your Big Boo! The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) announces $25 adoption fees for big breed dogs until the end of October 2019. Larger breed dogs currently available for adoption include Shepherd mixes, Akita mixes, Husky mixes, and Pit Bull mixes.

The Big Boo adoption special is available for qualified adopters at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

To view adoptable animals or adoption requirements, please visit spcaLA.com.

BOONION STATION

Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, 2019 from noon-6 p.m. - South Patio

800 North Alameda Street

Los Angeles

unionstationla.com

Union Station will become a ghoulishly gleeful garden of goblins at the 2nd annual Boo-nion Station, a free two-day, family-friendly Halloween hoopla in downtown Los Angeles. The free, fiendishly fun event transforms the station’s South Patio into a mystical Halloween Village and feature delightfully devilish activities for kids. The Hallowhuts host performances, Halloween crafts, face painting, tarantula tattoos and puppet shows to keep even little monsters entertained.

At 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day the village will become a sorcerer’s stroll around the Treats-on-Track Trail, which promises to deliver a spellbinding sugar high.

Guests can “boo-gie” down with a spooky spin on some Halloween favorites at our very own Monster Mash Dance Party held every hour on the half hour or don their most haunting or hilarious costumes for the Creepy & Clever Costume Contest with prizes at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A Pumpkin Patch Picnic will feature food trucks dishing up some frighteningly fabulous savory and sweet fare throughout the day.

Additional activities include a Cobweb Craft Camper – a frightfully fun Halloween craft zone where kids can create a funky steampunk pumpkin or turn treats into treasures, a Spooktacular Selfie Booth for supernatural social media posting, and a host of howling stilt walkers and Halloween Characters.

For additional information, visit unionstationla.com.

Spooktacular

Halloween by the Harbor, 11am to 9pm

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina Del Rey

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marina-spooktacular-tickets-71734984269

The Department of Beaches & Harbors presents Marina SPOOKTACULAR Halloween by the harbor Saturday and Sunday, October 26–27 from 11am-9pm for this free two-day festival at Burton Chace Park.

ACTIVITIES:

L.A.’s only haunted pirate ships

Graveyard scavenger hunts

Blackout maze of terror

Escape rooms

Scare zone

Giant grid maze

Buccaneer pirate ship

Fun house obstacle course

Carnival games

Giant slide

DIY costume booth

Pumpkin decorating

Live entertainers

Face & hand Halloween airbrush stations

Live DJ

Food trucks

Photo oportunities

FREE giveaways and much more!

AGES: All ages and scare levels welcome!

COST: Admission is FREE, but a completed & signed Liability Waiver Form** is required for each person (regardless of age) who wishes to participate in any activity & ride.

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles

5333 Zoo Drive

323 44 4200

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

Costumes are encouraged at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s Halloween time and time for BOO AT THE ZOO! Now through Sunday, October 27th, there is Spooktacular entertainment and activities including live shows, special animal feedings and photo ops.

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

This Weekend!

African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase

Bherc.org

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is proud to announce its 25thAnnual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase. The Festival is held in various locations in Los Angeles, California.

Since its inception in 1994, African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase have been a platform for rising and established filmmakers from emerging voices, while exploring innovations in storytelling across film, television, online, and more.

The Festival will present a combination of over 100 documentaries and short films, over 50 filmmakers and concludes with a Q&A after each film block. The community-at-large is invited to celebrate the artistry of this year’s filmmakers whose projects cover diverse topics, stories, techniques and broad themes multi-layered with humor, drama, and reality.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

More than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Free!

“Through Positive Eyes”

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

“Through Positive Eyes” is a large-scale photography and storytelling project created in collaboration with more than 130 people living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition includes photography and video by artist-activists from 10 cities across the globe and a sculpture installation by Los Angeles–based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Combined, these works conjure a broad picture of the epidemic—ranging from everyday imagery to more abstract meditations on joy, grief, solitude, and resilience. Public programs will incorporate live storytelling in the gallery performed twice weekly by seven HIV-positive Angelenos known as the Los Angeles Through Positive Eyes Collective. This multitude of perspectives and voices coalesce around one core tenet: a belief that challenging stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS is the most effective method for combating the epidemic.

The exhibition is cocurated by David Gere, UCLA Professor of World Arts and Cultures, who, with photographer Gideon Mendel, co-founded Through Positive Eyes in 2007.

Free!

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

“Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence” is the most comprehensive retrospective in 20 years of the work of the American artist Lari Pittman. As both a prolific painter and a long-revered teacher, the Los Angeles–based artist is a strong presence in both the local art community and the international sphere. Pittman's work has been featured in important exhibitions such as Documenta (1997), the Venice Biennale (2003), and the Whitney Biennial (1993, 1995), as well as in major survey exhibitions of Los Angeles and American art in both the United States and Europe. This exhibition includes approximately 80 paintings and 50 works on paper drawn from the Hammer’s own holdings as well as from public and private collections throughout the world.

*Hollywood Dream Machines

*Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.

*Disruptors

*Uncompromised Design

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s A LOT to experience at the Petersen Automotive Museum. There are four main exhibitions to explore.

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world.

“Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.” features the most important hot rods and race cars in the world.

“Disruptors” features the work designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter and their minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects by stripping all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles.

“Uncompromised Design” explores the influence of mid-engine Porsche cars.

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

Tours are only seven dollars.

Free!

San Gabriel Valley Open House & Air Fair

San Gabriel Airport

4233 Santa Anita Avenue

El Monte

626 448 6129

Let’s fly! The San Gabriel Valley Airport invites us to its Open House and Air Fair in El Monte. In addition to vintage aircraft, there’s a car show, a kid’s carnival and petting zoo. This event is free.

Let’s make it – a Happy Halloween -- Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

