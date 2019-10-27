Tick Fire Now 65% Contained at 4,600 Acres as Dangerous Fire Weather Returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tick Fire was 65% contained on Sunday, as dangerous fire weather conditions and Santa Ana winds were expected to return to much of the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, authorities said.

The fire in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita burned through a total of 4,615 acres as of Sunday morning, and destroyed 22 structures and damaged another 27, according to a multiagency update released Sunday.

With a new round of Santa Ana winds coming in on Sunday, red flag conditions were expected to return to the Tick Fire burn area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Any new fire ignitions have the potential to spread fire very rapidly, they said.

“We’ll be prepositioning strike teams, staffing extra firefighters on our engines to have the most robust response should an ignition occur so we can get as many firefighters on that as early as possible," said fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda.

The gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to develop on Sunday afternoon and last through Monday, along with low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Peak wind gusts are expected to range from 40 to 60 mph, the weather service said.

Firefighters took advantage of the lower winds, cooler temperatures and higher humidity before the winds set in, to maintain a high operational tempo to increase containment of the Tick Fire.

“What we’re doing here today is getting the best control measures in place that we can so that we don’t have any kind of a rekindle on this incident," fire Capt. Imbrenda said. "Then we’re going to be prepositioning resources in our high threat areas, along the I-5 corridor, where we’re working right now along the Angeles Front Country in the La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge area, and then of course along the Santa Monica mountains.”

More than 900 firefighters remained on-scene at the Tick Fire Sunday, with more of them ready should further need arise, officials said.

Several neighborhoods were repopulated throughout the weekend as almost all road closures were lifted Sunday morning. The only area that remains closed and under mandatory evacuation orders is Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department are working together to identify when it will be safe to repopulate the last evacuated area, authorities said.

The College of the Canyons Gymnasium remains open for all those still under evacuation. The West Ranch High School evacuation center is now closed.

The Castaic Animal Care Center remains open for animals.