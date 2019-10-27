Wildfire Near Carquinez Bridge in NorCal Quickly Grows and Forces Evacuations

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving fire that erupted near the Carquinez Bridge, which connects Contra Costa County to Vallejo in Northern California, and quickly spread south of the Carquinez Strait, which connects California’s two largest rivers to San Francisco Bay.

Officials called an evacuation warning for all of Crockett, an unincorporated community of about 3,000 people on the northwestern edge of Contra Costa County. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the southern half of the town, south of Pomona Street and west of Crockett Boulevard. By midday, the 200-acre Sky fire south of the bridge was 50% contained, and firefighters were making progress on where the fire was advancing.

The fire, which spread fast after 9 a.m., started close to the Interstate 80 toll plaza north of the Carquinez Strait, Vallejo Fire Department spokesman Kevin Brown said on KGO-TV, then spread both east and west of the freeway fast. The so-called Glencove fire north of the bridge threatened the Vallejo neighborhood of Glencove to the east and the California Maritime Academy to the west.

Vehicles in a parking lot burned and two firefighters suffered minor injuries because of heat exposure. Earlier, homeowners were seen with garden hoses trying to get down golden-brown hillsides full of tinder-dry grass.

