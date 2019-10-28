× 10-Acre Oak Fire Prompts Closure of 101 Freeway Ramps in Calabasas

A 10-acre brush fire that burned along the 101 Freeway in Calabasas prompted the closure of the on and off ramps at Las Virgenes, officials said.

The Oak Fire erupted shortly before 9 a.m. along the 101 at Parkway Calabasas, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

By 9:35 a.m., the fire had grown to 10 acres and prompted a second-alarm response, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted.

The blaze threatened structures, creating the potential for evacuations, fire officials said. No evacuations were ordered.

By 9:45 a.m., however, forward progress of the blaze had stopped and the freeway remained opened except for the ramps.