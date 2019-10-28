× 2 Sought in Home Invasion Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Irvine

Two men are being sought in connection with a home invasion robbery and shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Irvine over the weekend.

The incident was reported about 5:45 a.m. Saturday when the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority received a call about an injured man in a residential neighborhood.

Responding officers found the an injured victim inside a home on Bayleaf Lane who told them that another person was hurt in the home, Irvine police said in a news release Monday.

Officers then found a man with multiple gunshots. Both men were taken to a hospital and the gunshot victim was pronounce dead.

Authorities did not elaborate on the other victim’s injuries except to say they were not life threatening.

Surveillance video found inside the home revealed that two men with firearms entered the home with the intent to commit a robbery when the shooting occurred.

Both victims lived in the home, but they have not been identified.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated and there is no known danger to the community, but the men involved are still outstanding. Police released surveillance video and and photos of the men involved.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call the Irvine Police Department’s tip line at 949-724-7394.