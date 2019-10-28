BREAKING: Getty Fire Burns 500 Acres, Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

3 People Killed When Amtrak Train Hits Car in Bay Area

Posted 11:43 AM, October 28, 2019, by

Three people were killed in Northern California when an Amtrak train struck a car.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Hagler says officers were called to the collision around 1 a.m. Monday in Richmond in the east San Francisco Bay Area.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the coroner’s office later reported the three killed were 30-year-old Whitney Pearl; 30-year-old Jose Torres Jr., and 58-year-old Robert Taylor, all of Richmond.

Hagler says no one on the train was injured and an initial investigation shows both the train’s controls and railroad track signals appeared to be working properly.

