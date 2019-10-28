Alleged DUI Driver Arrested After SUV Lands on Top of Parked Car in Santa Cruz County

A 21-year-old driver was allegedly under the influence when he crashed his SUV and landed on top of a parked car in Watsonville, police said Monday.

Steven Vitela crashed the Chevy Tahoe in the 600 block of Tuttle Avenue early Sunday morning, according to a post on the Watsonville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Tahoe ended up on top of a car that was parked along the curb, video from the scene showed.

“Here’s an example of one of the many bad things that can happen when you decide to drink and drive!” police captioned the footage.

Several residents reported being woken up by the noise caused by the crash, according to police.

Vitela received a minor cut when the airbag deployed, but no other injuries were reported.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a probation violation.

“Moral of the story- don’t drink and drive!” police said at the end of the post.