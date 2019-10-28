Brush Fire Burning Near Getty Center Threatens Homes, Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

A brush fire burning near the Getty Center is threatening homes and has prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuations early Monday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Getty Fire, broke out about 2:30 a.m. just north of Sunset Boulevard on the west side of the 405 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news release.

The active, swift-moving fire was burning in a westward direction, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said.

As of 4:50 a.m., the fire had burned 250 acres and had burned at least two structures.

The Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate areas were of “major concern,” Scott said.

About 3,300 homes were under mandatory evacuations.

Those evacuations have been issued for residents within the following borders:

Northern border – Mulholland Drive

Southern border – Sunset Boulevard

Eastern border – 405 Freeway

Western border – Temescal Canyon Road

“We want people to be evacuated. To grab their belongings that have been predetermined. Take care of their pets, their medications, their papers and to leave that area because the fire is moving right into that area,” Scott said.

Scott also listed boundaries for areas under evacuation warnings because the fire is burning in that direction.

Northern border – Mulholland Drive

Southern border – Pacific Coast Highway

Eastern border – Mandeville Canyon

Western border – Topanga Canyon

View Full Size Interactive Map

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Westwood Recreation Center located at 1350 Sepulveda Boulevard, Scott said.

Small pets are welcome at the West Valley Animal Shelter located at 20655 Plummer Street in Chatsworth.

The 405 Freeway has remained open and the Getty Center was not currently threatened, Scott said.

About 500 firefighters were battling the blaze from the air and the ground, he said.

More information can be found on LAFD.org.

Check back for updates on this developing story.