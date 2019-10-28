× Cold Temperatures Below 32 Degrees Expected in L.A. County Mountain Areas, Antelope Valley

Temperatures in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas are expected to dip below 32 degrees this week, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley Tuesday through Friday, and for L.A. County mountain areas Wednesday through Thursday.

Residents in those areas were advised to stay indoors and take steps to protect themselves from the cold, including dressing in warm clothing, and putting on hats, scarves, gloves and socks.

Health officials also said that pets should be brought indoors, especially overnight.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Those who don’t have any warm place to stay in can visit indoor public facilities or call 211 for help finding the nearest shelter.

The cold weather alert comes as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Los Angeles County, with low humidities and strong northeast winds sweeping through the region, fanning the Getty Fire in the Sepulveda Pass.

#ColdWeatherAlert Cold temperatures expected in Antelope Valley and LA County Mountain areas. Stay indoors and protect yourself from cold. Read more: https://t.co/R2605x4QpU pic.twitter.com/KsBSoCJuW1 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 28, 2019