DA to Review Claim L.A. Councilman’s Dealings Helped His Son Get Cheaper Rent on Koreatown Apartment

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Monday that it would review questions surrounding an apartment rented by the son of City Councilman Herb Wesson at a building linked to a Koreatown real estate developer.

The Times reported last week that Wesson helped developer Michael Hakim win city approval for a planned 27-story residential tower while his son, Herb Wesson III, was living in an apartment building owned by a company where Hakim is listed as an executive.

Three people who lived in the building during the last decade told The Times they were aware that the younger Wesson was receiving a rent break — and that it was provided because his father is a councilman.

One former tenant at the building, located on Rosewood Avenue, said Wesson III explained during a private conversation that he had received a discount because of “business his father was doing with the owners of the building.”

