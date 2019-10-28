Embracing the Renewed Mama Identity with Peta Murgatroyd

You know Peta Murgatroyd from ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Now, the professional dancer is sitting down with “Mama Mentality” host Megan Telles to gush over two-year old son Shai. The two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner discusses overcoming the postpartum body shock and the renewed identity that comes along with becoming a new mama. Peta is married to fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and knows that implementing Shai into his parents’ work is crucial.

Also, stick around at the end of the pod for a word from Megan’s family matriarch, Grandma Lola. Each week you will hear from Megan’s granny as she shares motherhood stories from her five pregnancies since 1956 in the special “Ask Abuela” segment.

