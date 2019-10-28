× Former Gov. Brown to Testify Before Congress on Damage of Proposed Emission Standards Rollbacks

Former Gov. Jerry Brown will testify before Congress on Tuesday about the damage the Trump administration’s plans to roll back auto emission standards could do to California, setting up another confrontation between the state’s political leadership and the president.

The hearing, called “Trump’s Wrong Turn on Clean Cars,” will address the possible effects of the decision to weaken car pollution and fuel efficiency standards put in place under the Obama administration, as well as plans to revoke California’s nearly half-century-old authority to impose stricter emission standards. Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach), who organized the hearing, said it was necessary to “shine a brighter light” on the issue, given the president’s escalating fight against California’s environmental policies.

“All of us across the country should be fighting for cleaner air, yet we have a corrupt administration and an Environmental Protection Agency that’s going in the opposite direction, contrary to what the vast majority of Americans want,” Rouda said.

Since leaving elected office last year, Brown has launched into advocacy for action on climate change and nuclear disarmament and repeatedly attacked the Trump administration for failing to address both issues.

