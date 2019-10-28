× Former Rep. Katie Hill Blames Fall on ‘Abusive Husband’ and Vows to Prevent ‘Revenge Porn’ Attacks on Other Women

Embattled Rep. Katie Hill (D-Santa Clarita) on Monday defended herself against the barrage of “revenge porn” she said was circulated by her estranged husband, and she vowed that her new cause would be preventing such attacks on other women.

The freshman Democrat announced Sunday evening she would resign from Congress “with a broken heart” after the release of intimate photos and allegations she had had affairs with both a campaign aide and a staffer in her congressional office.

In a nearly 4-minute video posted on her social media accounts Monday, Hill said she would take up the new cause but did not address the allegations of affairs.

“My fight is not over,” she said. “I will fight to make sure that no one else has to live through what I just experienced.”

