George Gascon, Former S.F. DA and LAPD Assistant Chief, Seeks to Unseat Jackie Lacey as L.A. County’s Top Prosecutor

Posted 12:35 PM, October 28, 2019
George Gascon, left, speaks during a new conference on Dec. 9, 2014 in San Francisco. On the right, Jackie Lacey appears in an undated photo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times))

Former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon said Monday that he will challenge Jackie Lacey to become Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor next year in a race that many see as the most important test yet between alternative approaches to crime and punishment and more traditional law enforcement tactics.

The move serves as a homecoming for Gascon — a former LAPD assistant chief who was raised in Southern California — and crystallizes the 2020 contest as a referendum on criminal justice reform in the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.

In a recent interview with The Times, Gascon said the criminal justice system was “not broken, it’s doing what it’s intended to, and it’s doing it very well.”

“It’s locking up poor people,” he continued. “It’s locking up people of color.”

