Getty Fire Causing Traffic Nightmare on 405 Through Sepulveda Pass and Beyond

The Getty fire was creating a traffic nightmare Monday morning in one of Southern California’s worst commuting choke points.

Offramps of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, where the fire started, were closed. Officials urged drivers to avoid the 405 as well as any canyon roads to the west of the freeway, which are subject to closure.

As alternative routes, officials said to consider Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The 101 Freeway was also an option.

A huge swath of Brentwood, Mandeville Canyon and Pacific Palisades north of Sunset Boulevard was under mandatory evacuation orders, so streets in those areas may also be forced to close.

🔥GETTY FIRE🔥 We anticipate a full closure of the SB 405 Fwy from the 101 Fwy down to Sunset Blvd very soon. We will announce when that actually happens. Adjust your commute accordingly and avoid the area. — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) October 28, 2019