BREAKING: Brush Fire Burning Near Getty Center Threatens Homes, Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

Getty Fire Causing Traffic Nightmare on 405 Through Sepulveda Pass and Beyond

Posted 7:41 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10AM, October 28, 2019

The Getty fire was creating a traffic nightmare Monday morning in one of Southern California’s worst commuting choke points.

Offramps of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, where the fire started, were closed. Officials urged drivers to avoid the 405 as well as any canyon roads to the west of the freeway, which are subject to closure.

As alternative routes, officials said to consider Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The 101 Freeway was also an option.

A huge swath of Brentwood, Mandeville Canyon and Pacific Palisades north of Sunset Boulevard was under mandatory evacuation orders, so streets in those areas may also be forced to close.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.