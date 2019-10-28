× Getty Fire Creeps Onto Edges of Getty Center, but the Art Is Safe, Museum Says

The raging Getty fire has licked the edges of the Getty Center campus and threatens to encroach on the tram arrival platform, but the art and archives are safe, the museum said.

As water-dropping helicopters buzzed above the center Monday, Lisa Lapin was deep below the museum, standing outside the emergency operations center. The museum’s vice president of communications was one of the few employees on site, a group that also included Getty President James Cuno, Chief Operating Officer Steven A. Olsen and security and facilities personnel. They had not been asked to evacuate, Lapin said, and they didn’t expect that to happen.

“The Getty is an incredibly safe place for the art,” she said. “It’s sealed and it’s secure. There are double walls. We’re very confident. The Getty Center is safe right now thanks to a combination of our fire prevention measures and the fire fight from the air. Once the sun came up, it’s been quite aggressive in terms of planes and helicopters.”

Museum officials became aware of the Getty fire around 2 a.m., soon after the blaze broke out.

