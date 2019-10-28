BREAKING: Getty Fire Burns 500 Acres, Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

Getty Fire: Unhealthy Air Quality Prompts Smoke Advisory in Parts of L.A. County

The Los Angeles skyline is seen through smoke as the Getty fire burns in the Brentwood area on Oct. 28, 2019. (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

A smoke advisory was issued Monday for parts of Los Angeles County due to unhealthy air quality caused by the Getty Fire.

The advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for portions of northwest coastal L.A. County, the western and San Fernando Valley, the eastern San Fernando Valley and central L.A.

Gusty winds from the north and northwest pushed the smoke towards Santa Monica and downtown L.A. during the morning hours, according to a news release from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

But winds are forecast to change directions during the afternoon, pushing smoke east and northeast toward Burbank and the San Fernando Valley, the release stated.

Another shift is anticipated Tuesday, when southerly winds could potentially impact Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley in addition to the valley and Burbank, health officials said.

Forecasters warn the weather conditions could bring smoke and ash into the areas under the advisory, which could make air quality in those parts reach levels that are unhealthy or worse, according to the release.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis.

Anyone who smells smoke or sees ash due to wildfire is urged to limit exposure by staying indoors, keeping windows and doors locked, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.  Pets should be kept inside.

Schools are urged to suspend children’s outdoor activities. Exercise, even indoors, should also be avoided, county health officials said.

