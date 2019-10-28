LAPD Sergeant Gets Probation After Admitting to Driving While Drunk in Glendale

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant found driving under the influence of alcohol in Glendale last year pleaded no contest to charges Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Sgt. James Michael Kelly, 48, admitted his blood alcohol concentration was at least two and a half times the legal limit, according to the DA’s office.

He was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete alcohol and drunk driving programs, according to the news release.

Kelly and a former LAPD official, Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer, were both found intoxicated in a vehicle in the area of Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard after crashing on April 27, 2018, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Both Kelly and Mehringer, who were off-duty at the time, were taken into custody and released hours later.

Prosecutors dismissed a charge of public intoxication against Mehringer after she showed proof that she had completed a 30-day outpatient program, the DA’s office told the Los Angeles Times.