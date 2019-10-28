× Multiple People Wounded in Valley Glen Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Police are responding to a shooting that left multiple people injured in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident was reported just before 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

Multiple people were struck by the gunfire, but the exact number of victims was unknown, he said. There was no word on the extent of the injuries to the victims.

Only one ambulance left the seen for a transport to a local hospital, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.

Officers and about a half-dozen patrol cars were seen in the parking lot of a Royal Fresh grocery store about 9:30 a.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed. Several officers seemed to be working around a box truck labeled “mariscos.”

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.

The store is in the Valley Glen neighborhood, west of North Hollywood.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.