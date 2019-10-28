North Carolina Judges Block State’s Current Congressional Map From Use in 2020 Elections

People gather during a rally to coincide with the Supreme Court hearings on the redistricting cases in Maryland and North Carolina, in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on March 26, 2019. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

North Carolina judges have blocked the state’s current congressional map from being used in the 2020 elections.

They sided with Democratic and unaffiliated voters who say there’s plenty of evidence showing Republicans drew the districts chiefly to maximize their seat total.

The state judges issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing elections under the district lines, starting with the March primary.

The judges halted the use of these districts less than two months after they struck down state House and Senate districts. There they found extreme political manipulation of the lines similar to what voters suing over the congressional map also say occurred.

