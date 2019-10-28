Nurse Charged With Murder in Killing of Friend Who Asked for Help Dying in Orange County

A registered nurse charged with murder pleaded not guilty to injecting her friend with a lethal drug after he asked her to help him die following a breakup, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Kristie Jane Koepplin, 58, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on Oct. 15, 2019, more than a year after hotel staff found 58-year-old Matthew Peter Sokalski dead inside a Mission Viejo hotel room on April 6, 2018, authorities said.

The Arizona woman was charged with one felony count of murder and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted as charged, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“California’s right to die law strictly governs the conditions under which terminally ill adult patients with the capacity to make medical decisions can be prescribed an aid-in-dying medication,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “That was not the case here. It is beyond disturbing that someone who is trained as a nurse to aid the sick and the dying would twist their duty to willingly end the life of another human being.”

Koepplin was released from custody Monday after she posted $1 million bail. She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 7, 2020.

Editor’s note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for non-emergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 1-855-845-7415 on Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.