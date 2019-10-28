× PG&E Says 1.5 Million NorCal Residents Could Lose Power Tuesday as Powerful Winds Expected

Pacific Gas & Electric says it has restored service to hundreds of thousands of Northern California customers affected by last weekend’s planned blackouts as it prepares for another round of shut-offs.

PG&E’s Mark Quinlan says as of Monday evening, the lights are back on to about 375,000 of the 970,000 customers whose power was cut on Saturday and Sunday. The restorations are ongoing as crews inspect lines.

Quinlan says there are initial reports of about 50 cases of damage to equipment that appear to be a result of recent high winds.

Meanwhile, forecasters say winds will whip up again later in the week. PG&E says starting early Tuesday it will begin shutting off power to 605,000 customers — about 1.5 million people — in 29 counties.

It’s unclear how many of the more than 2 million still without power amid the current shut-off will have it restored before the next round of outages.

The announcement comes as crews battle a huge wildfire in Sonoma County wine country that has destroyed 96 buildings.