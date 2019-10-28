Power Out for Parts of SoCal, Including 900 LADWP Customers Affected by Getty Fire



Electricity was out for portions of Southern California Monday as Santa Ana winds continued to drive a new blaze that ignited in the Brentwood area early Monday.

About 900 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers remained without power after the Getty Fire exploded on the Sepulveda Pass at around 1:30 a.m., spokeswoman Dawn Cotterell said.

Earlier, the department announced that 2,600 of its customers lost power in Bel-Air, Westwood and Brentwood.

“Our water and power crews are in the area ensuring adequate water supply and firefighter support and safety near power lines,” LADWP said just after 5 a.m.

The department does not preemptively cut power amid fire weather conditions, Cotterell said.

It serves “far fewer wildfire prone areas” than Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison, LADWP has said.

The utility does not have an estimate of when it could restore power as crews may not be able to enter the evacuated area for a while, Cotterell said.

Meanwhile, as of 12:25 p.m., SoCal Edison has preemptively shut off electricity for nearly more than 8,000 L.A. County customers in Santa Clarita, Agua Dulce, Canyon Country, Palmdale and other areas to prevent its equipment from sparking fires. Thousands others–including nearly 9,000 customers in Ventura County and more than 6,000 in San Bernardino County–also had their service cut.

SoCal Edison was considering turning off electricity for 350,000 more customers.

The utility’s website has the latest list and maps of communities affected by the outages. Customers can also sign up to receive notifications from the SoCal Edison.

California State University San Bernardino closed Monday due to a power disruption that was not part of the planned outages, the university said.