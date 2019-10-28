Santa Ana Winds Gusting 40 to 50 MPH in L.A. County, Where Getty Fire Is Burning



Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California after a brief reprieve over the weekend, fanning yet another destructive fire near thousands of homes in Los Angeles County.

Strong winds are blowing the flames westward after igniting around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The blaze, called the Getty Fire, has scorched about 500 acres and forced mandatory evacuations and road and school closures in the Westside.

Winds were expected to gust 40 to 50 mph in the area through the morning, the National Weather Service said. Isolated gusts could reach 60 mph in L.A. County’s mountains, according to forecasters.

“Winds are picking up and this remains a very active and dynamic situation…” the Los Angeles Fire Department said just after 10 a.m.

While conditions will be cooler than last week’s 90-degree weather, the region will continue to have very dry air with humidities dropping to 5 to 10%, the weather service said.

The agency issued a red flag warning effective through 6 p.m. Monday for much of L.A. and Ventura counties.

A stronger Santa Ana wind event is expected Wednesday and Thursday, when gusts could peak at 70 mph.

Strong winds and dry conditions have been fueling wildfires in Southern California in recent weeks. The Getty Fire exploded in the Brentwood area just as crews worked on increasing their containment lines on the Tick Fire in the Santa Clarita Valley.

#GettyFire Winds are picking up and this remains a very active and dynamic situation so please follow local media and visit https://t.co/766U4tVd9z for the latest info #LAFD pic.twitter.com/klZEdJHbsA — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 28, 2019

Here is a loop following the evolution of the heat emitted from the #GettyFire this morning as captured by the GOES-16 satellite. The fire continues to grow as the #SantaAnaWinds gust 40-50 mph through the morning. #SoCal #CAwx #LAfire pic.twitter.com/CLrhlvKNOr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 28, 2019