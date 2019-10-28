× Tick Fire in Santa Clarita Is Nearly 80% Contained, but Crews Brace for New Santa Ana Wind Event

Firefighters continue to make progress against the Tick fire in Santa Clarita, boosting containment to 78% by Monday morning.

More than 4,600 acres have burned since the Tick fire started Thursday, and it’s still threatening 10,000 homes, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday. The blaze has destroyed 29 structures and damaged 44.

All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday evening.

More than 500 firefighters remain on the scene, though, patrolling the area and trying to head off spot fires. Their goal is to ensure that there’s no major rekindling of the blaze.

