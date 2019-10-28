Venice Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl to 19-Year-Old Who Died of Overdose

A Venice man who sold fentanyl to a 19-year-old who suffered a fatal overdose last year pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge Monday, authorities said.

Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 32, admitted to selling one half-gram of the powerful synthetic opioid on Oct. 19, 2018, to a man who was residing at a sober living home in the nearby West L.A. neighborhood of Beverlywood, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California.

He sold the drug to the man just outside a fast food restaurant in Venice three days before the 19-year-old overdosed, according to prosecutors. A day later, he died.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid described by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Law enforcement officials said Mayers-Johnson was the dealer after doing a search of the victim’s cell phone, according to court filings. He was arrested on April 17.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2020 and faces a statutory maximum possible sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by local authorities with the assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.