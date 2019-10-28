× Wildfires Keep Burning the Same Areas in California, But There Have Been No Formal Proposals Limiting Home Building

The wildfires engulfing California this month have burned some of the same areas where other major fires have destroyed thousands of homes in recent years.

But while Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have announced plans that could reign in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and other utilities since this year’s blazes began, no one has formally proposed robust limits on home building in areas at risk of wildfire.

On Sunday, residents of Coffey Park, a neighborhood in Santa Rosa that was leveled in the Tubbs fire in 2017, received evacuation orders over the Kincade fire, which is currently ripping through Sonoma County. The community has yet to see damage from the new blaze, but some areas burned by the Kincade fire overlap with those affected two years ago — and fire officials fear the flames could grow when Diablo winds return to Northern California later this week.

Many homes have only just been rebuilt in Coffey Park. But the burnt trees that surround them serve as constant reminders of the Tubbs fire.

