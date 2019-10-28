Wind-Driven Getty Fire Forces Closures of Dozens of Public and Private Schools in the Westside



A “very dynamic fire” pushed west by high winds has forced dozens of schools in the Westside to cancel classes Monday, officials said.

Schools with the Los Angeles Unified School District and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, as well as a number of private schools, have been closed due to the Getty Fire:

Berkeley Hall School in Brentwood

Brentwood Science Magnet in Brentwood

Brentwood Sunshine Preschool in Brentwood

Brockton Avenue Elementary School in Sawtelle

Canyon Charter Elementary School in Pacific Palisades

Community Magnet Charter School in Bel-Air

Crossroads Elementary School in Santa Monica

Crossroads School in Santa Monica

Curtis School in Brentwood

Edison Language Academy in Santa Monica

Emerson Middle School in Westwood

Fairburn Elementary School in Westwood

Franklin Elementary in Santa Monica

Grant Elementary in Santa Monica

John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica

John Muir Elementary in Santa Monica

Kenter Canyon Elementary School in Brentwood

Lincoln Middle School in Santa Monica

Malibu Elementary School in Malibu

Malibu High School in Malibu

Malibu Middle School in Malibu

Marquez Charter School in Pacific Palisades

Marymount High School in Bel-Air

McKinley Elementary in Santa Monica

Milken Community Schools in Brentwood

Mirman School in Brentwood

Nora Sterry Elementary School in Sawtelle

Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades

Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades

Paul Revere Charter Middle School in Pacific Palisades

Roscomare Road Elementary School in Bel-Air

Santa Monica Alternative Schoolhouse in Santa Monica

St. Martin of Tours School in Brentwood

Topanga Elementary Charter School in Topanga

University High School Charter in Sawtelle

Warner Avenue Elementary School in Westwood

Webster Elementary School in Malibu

Westland School in Brentwood

Westwood Charter School in West L.A.

Will Rogers Learning Community in Santa Monica

Windward School in Mar Vista

Wise School in Bel-Air

The flames ignited at around 2:30 a.m. north of Sunset Boulevard west of the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire spread rapidly, burning about 400 acres as of early Monday. It has triggered mandatory evacuations and a partial closure of the 405.

37.688984 -95.471249