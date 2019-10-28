Wind-Driven Getty Fire Forces Closures of Dozens of Public and Private Schools in the Westside

A “very dynamic fire” pushed west by high winds has forced dozens of schools in the Westside to cancel classes Monday, officials said.
Schools with the Los Angeles Unified School District and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, as well as a number of private schools, have been closed due to the Getty Fire:
Berkeley Hall School in Brentwood
Brentwood Science Magnet in Brentwood
Brentwood Sunshine Preschool in Brentwood
Brockton Avenue Elementary School in Sawtelle
Canyon Charter Elementary School in Pacific Palisades
Community Magnet Charter School in Bel-Air
Crossroads Elementary School in Santa Monica
Crossroads School in Santa Monica
Curtis School in Brentwood
Edison Language Academy in Santa Monica
Emerson Middle School in Westwood
Fairburn Elementary School in Westwood
Franklin Elementary in Santa Monica
Grant Elementary in Santa Monica
John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica
John Muir Elementary in Santa Monica
Kenter Canyon Elementary School in Brentwood
Lincoln Middle School in Santa Monica
Malibu Elementary School in Malibu
Malibu High School in Malibu
Malibu Middle School in Malibu
Marquez Charter School in Pacific Palisades
Marymount High School in Bel-Air
McKinley Elementary in Santa Monica
Milken Community Schools in Brentwood
Mirman School in Brentwood
Nora Sterry Elementary School in Sawtelle
Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades
Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades
Paul Revere Charter Middle School in Pacific Palisades
Roscomare Road Elementary School in Bel-Air
Santa Monica Alternative Schoolhouse in Santa Monica
St. Martin of Tours School in Brentwood
Topanga Elementary Charter School in Topanga
University High School Charter in Sawtelle
Warner Avenue Elementary School in Westwood
Webster Elementary School in Malibu
Westland School in Brentwood
Westwood Charter School in West L.A.
Will Rogers Learning Community in Santa Monica
Windward School in Mar Vista
Wise School in Bel-Air
The flames ignited at around 2:30 a.m. north of Sunset Boulevard west of the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire spread rapidly, burning about 400 acres as of early Monday. It has triggered mandatory evacuations and a partial closure of the 405.