3 Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting at Long Beach Home

Three men were killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at a Long Beach home Tuesday night, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

The shooting was reported in the area of East Seventh Street and Temple Avenue at about 10:44 p.m., authorities said.

Authorities said five of those hurt required immediate medical attention, but didn't provide information on their conditions or the nature of their injuries.

Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that there might have been a Halloween party at the house where the shots were reported.

Fire officials described the shooting as a "mass casualty incident."

Long Beach Fire official Jake Heflin told the Times paramedics found a scene “full of chaos” when they responded to the home.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence near a home, and paramedics treating at least one person who was lying on the ground outside.

A total of nine people were transported to nearby hospitals, the Fire Department said.

A crowd could be seen gathered at the scene outside a nearby nail spa as patrol cars blocked the intersection, video showed.

It's unclear who opened fire and if the shooter is still at large.

No further details were immediately available.

