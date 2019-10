Grammy- Tony- and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is bringing her “Amidst the Chaos” tour to the Hollywood Bowl this weekend! Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, October 30, for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Sara Bareilles at the Hollywood Bowl this Saturday, November 2, 2019. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can enter below.

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151