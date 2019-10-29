× Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon of ‘Friday,’ ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Dies at 77

Beloved actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

“He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years,” the family wrote on his Twitter account.

Witherspoon is best known for his role as Ice Cube’s dad in the ’90s comedy trilogy “Friday” and his role as “Pops” on the long-running sitcom “The Wayans Bros.,” according to his website and IMDB page.

The actor leaves behind a wife, actress Angela Robinson-Witherspoon, and two sons, according to IMDB.

“So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel,” his son, John David Witherspoon tweeted. “I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

