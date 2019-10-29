Bodies of Man, Missing Woman Discovered Inside Trailer in Whittier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A death investigation is underway Tuesday after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a recreational vehicle in Whittier.

Police received a call from someone who entered the RV and made the discovery about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Whittier police Lt. Mike Przybyl said.

Arriving officers located the trailer with the man and woman inside in the 7000 block of Elmer Drive.

There was no word on what may have caused their deaths and investigators are not sure how long the trailer had been in the area.

A family member has identified the woman as 49-year-old Helen Pacheco from Downey.

Pacheco, a mother and grandmother, has been missing since Saturday, according to the unidentified family member. Her disappearance had been reported to the Downey Police Department.

The family member believes Pacheco went to the location intentionally to meet the man but was not sure why. Pacheco did not do drugs or drink, according to the family member.

Someone told the family member that at one point they heard a man and woman yelling at each other in the trailer.

The man has not been identified.