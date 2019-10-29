Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Pico-Union Home

Crews were able to put out a house fire that erupted at a home in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The flames broke out around 10 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of South New England Street, according to an alert from the L.A. Fire Department.

Most of the rear portion of the home was being consumed by tall flames when Sky5 arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m. Large plumes of black smoke were being sent into the surrounding neighborhood.

Within 5 minutes, crews appeared to have put out the most significant flames, though the building was still emitting heavy smoke.

LAFD said it took 38 firefighters just 21 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Paramedics were evaluating one civilian who may have suffered burn injuries that were not life-threatening. It was unclear whether the person lived at the home.

Fire officials described the residence as a one-story, single-family home.

Several fire engines and onlookers could be seen lining the street outside.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No further details were immediately available.