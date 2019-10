× Getty Fire Caused by Tree Falling Onto Power Lines in Sepulveda Pass

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a tree branch fell on power lines, causing them to spark and start the Getty Fire that’s burned more than 650 acres in Brentwood and surrounding areas.

Authorities said it was outside the brush clearance area where highly flammable vegetation was cleared before the blaze.

The #GettyFire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby powerlines, which resulted in sparking that ignited nearby brush. #LAFD #LAPD #LADWP Details: https://t.co/8bBGPrDN54 pic.twitter.com/3yauqgBmdH — πŸ ”πŸ ‘πŸ ˜πŸ š πŸ ’πŸ ’πŸ žπŸ £πŸ £ (@PIOErikScott) October 29, 2019

