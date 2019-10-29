Halloween Makeup Ideas With Pout Beauty Bar by Lipsticknick and Nicole Faulkner

Celebrity Makeup Artist and owner of beauty bar Pout by Lipsticknick Nicole Faulkner joined us live with Halloween makeup ideas to take your costume to a whole new level.  Pout by Lipsticknick is an inclusive beauty bar in North Hollywood – they offer makeup and hair styling services for everyone.  They are celebrating Halloween by serving up some creative, intricate makeup to compliment costumes. For more information, click HERE or follow them on Instagram @PoutBeautyBar

