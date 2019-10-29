BREAKING: Water Fire Damages at Least 1 Structure in Nuevo, Evacuations Ordered
Live: Large Brush Fire Burning in Simi Valley Area Amid Dangerous Winds

Halloween Makeup Ideas With Pout by Lipsticknick

Posted 1:27 PM, October 29, 2019
Celebrity Makeup Artist and owner of Pout by Lipsticknick Nicole Faulkner joined us live with Halloween makeup ideas to take your costume to a whole new level. Pout by Lipsticknick is an inclusive beauty bar in North Hollywood – they offer makeup and hair styling services for everyone. They are celebrating Halloween by serving up some creative, intricate makeup to compliment costumes. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @PoutBeautyBar.

