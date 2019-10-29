Hourslong Shutdown on 101 Freeway in Hollywood Causes Slow Morning Commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic crawled on the 101 Freeway on Tuesday morning as a closure that began in Hollywood the previous night remains in place.

Law enforcement activity involving a possible jumper prompted officials to block all lanes at Hollywood Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

As of 5:25 a.m., northbound traffic was being diverted at Sunset Boulevard. Drivers heading south were being rerouted at Hollywood Boulevard.

The shutdown triggered a miles-long backup of northbound traffic all the way to the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, Sky5 video showed.

On the southbound side, congestion appeared to start just before Barham Boulevard in Hollywood Hills.

Traffic on the streets surrounding the freeway also slowed down.

Authorities did not have an estimate of when the closures will be lifted.

Update: (Hollywood) NB & SB 101 at Hollywood Bl ALL LANES CLOSED for unknown duration. Law enforcement activity. NB traffic detoured at Sunset Bl. SB traffic detoured at Hollywood Bl. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/kADo1W7UXr — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 29, 2019

UPDATED SIGALERT: NB/SB US101 AT HOLLYWOOD BLVD REMAIN CLOSED; NB MOTORISTS DIRECTED OFF AT HOLLYWOOD BL, SB MOTORISTS DIRECTED OFF AT SUNSET BL; UNKNOWN DURATION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 29, 2019