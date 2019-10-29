× LAX Ban on Curbside Uber, Lyft and Taxi Pickups Goes Into Effect

The days of stepping into an Uber, Lyft or taxi curbside at Los Angeles International Airport are over.

Starting Tuesday at 3 a.m., travelers leaving LAX will be required to board a shuttle or walk to a waiting area east of Terminal 1 to hire a car.

The changes were announced this month as part of LAX’s effort to manage congestion in the terminal area of the nation’s second-busiest airport, which will grow worse as the airport continues a $14-billion modernization effort.

Without major changes, airport officials warned, traffic on an average summer day would soon resemble the bumper-to-bumper crawl on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

