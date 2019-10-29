LAX Ban on Curbside Uber, Lyft and Taxi Pickups Goes Into Effect

Shuttle buses that will carry LAX passengers to a new pickup area, just east of Terminal 1, to summon an Uber or Lyft are shown in this undated photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The days of stepping into an Uber, Lyft or taxi curbside at Los Angeles International Airport are over.

Starting Tuesday at 3 a.m., travelers leaving LAX will be required to board a shuttle or walk to a waiting area east of Terminal 1 to hire a car.

The changes were announced this month as part of LAX’s effort to manage congestion in the terminal area of the nation’s second-busiest airport, which will grow worse as the airport continues a $14-billion modernization effort.

Without major changes, airport officials warned, traffic on an average summer day would soon resemble the bumper-to-bumper crawl on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

