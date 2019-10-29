Lyft, Uber and DoorDash to Ask California Voters to Block Expanded State Protections for Workers

Drivers for Uber and Lyft stage a strike at Los Angeles International Airport over what they say are unfair wages on May 8, 2019. (Credit: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

Some of the country’s largest ride sharing companies plan to ask California voters to guarantee that their drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.

They’re challenging a new state law making it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as independent contractors. Making drivers employees would provide them with protections including a minimum wage and access to workers compensation.

A group called Protect App-Based Drivers and Services announced Tuesday that it will push a ballot initiative guaranteeing that drivers remain independent contractors. They would be guaranteed 120% of the minimum wage, 30 cents per mile for expenses and a health care stipend for drivers who work at least 15 hours per week.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have pledged a combined $90 million to support the initiative.

