Mandatory Evacuation Orders Remain in Place as Firefighters Work on 618-Acre Getty Fire

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders Tuesday as firefighters continue working to increase containment on the destructive Getty Fire.

The 618-acre fire was only 5% contained as of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s latest update Monday night.

Eight homes were destroyed and six others damaged shortly after the wildfire erupted off of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area early Monday morning. Many of the burned homes were located on Tigertail Road.

All homes, with the exception of the Mountain Gate Community, remain under mandatory evacuation orders within the following boundaries:

Temescal Canyon Road is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

405 Freeway is the East border

The number of evacuated homes was estimated at more than 10,000.

Evacuation shelters are open at the following locations:

Palisades Recreation Center located at 851 Alma Real Drive.

Westwood Recreation Center located at 1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard.

Small pets are welcome at both locations. Large animals can be taken to the Hansen Dam Recreation Area located at 11798 Foothill Boulevard.

Fire crews and water dropping helicopters worked through the night and were still out in force Tuesday morning attempting to keep any hot spots from flaring up.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials have cancelled classes at several schools for a second straight day.

The Santa Monica/Malibu Unified School District, which was closed on Monday, tweeted that classes would resume for students at all schools on Tuesday.

Firefighters are expecting to enjoy relatively good weather conditions most of the day Tuesday.

Powerful Santa Ana winds, perhaps the strongest of the season, are expected to pick up late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme red flag warning beginning at 11 p.m. and continuing through 6 p.m. Thursday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties will be under red flag warnings for the same time period.

A red flag warning means there is an increased probability of fire ignition due to warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

Monday's fire prompted officials to temporarily close a portion of the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area. The freeway was reopened at 6 p.m. but several off-ramps remain closed.

All northbound and southbound 405 Freeway off-ramps are closed until further notice between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard, the Fire Department stated.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.