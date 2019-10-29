Moreno Valley Student’s Family Complained of Bullying Days Before Fatal Sucker Punch: Legal Claim

Posted 8:24 AM, October 29, 2019, by

On a Friday in mid-September, Diego Stolz’s adult cousin accompanied him to a meeting with the assistant principal at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley.

Diego Stolzis seen in a photo tweeted out by a family member.

Diego Stolzis, seen in a photo tweeted out by a family member, was fatally sucker punched just days after he complained to a school official of bullying, according to a new legal claim, which alleges the bullies were supposed to have been suspended.

The eighth-grader had been repeatedly targeted by bullies. The day before, one of them had punched him in the chest and threatened that more violence was coming.

Stolz was scared.

The assistant principal, Kamilah O’Connor, assured him that the bullies would be suspended for three days, starting Monday, and told him he could miss the remainder of the school day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.