SoCal Edison Says Its Lines Likely ‘Associated’ With Deadly Woolsey Fire

Posted 3:06 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, October 29, 2019
Firefighters monitor a house fully engulfed on Mountain Crest Circle in Thousand Oaks during the 2018 Woolsey Fire.(Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Southern California Edison said its electrical equipment will likely be found to be associated with 2018’s deadly Woolsey fire, which burned more than 1,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

In a quarterly earnings report, the utility giant revealed new information about the role its utility lines may have played in the fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles County history.

“While SCE did not find evidence of downed electrical wires on the ground in the suspected area of origin, it observed a pole support wire in proximity to an electrical wire that was energized prior to the outage. Whether the November 8, 2018, outage was related to contact being made between the support wire and the electrical wire has not been determined. SCE believes that its equipment could be found to have been associated with the ignition of the Woolsey Fire.”

Edison lines have long been under suspicion for starting the fire, though a final investigation by authorities has not been completed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

