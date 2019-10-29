Strongest Santa Ana Winds of the Season Set to Hit SoCal, Could Bring Gusts of up to 80 MPH in Parts

Another Santa Ana event, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, is set to bring ferocious winds and the threat of critical fire weather to Southern California starting Tuesday night.

The combination of powerful offshore winds and dry air is expected to bring “very high fire danger” to the region through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest round of Santa Anas has the potential bring peak wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with isolated gusts of up to 80 mph possible in the Santa Monica and L.A. County mountains.

Most areas of the Santa Ana, San Bernardino and Inland Empire mountains will experience gusts of 35 to 50 mph; wind prone coastal areas, meanwhile, could be hit with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, according to forecasts.

“The Santa Ana wind that we expect to see developing is the strongest of the season in some areas,” said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with the weather service.

In other parts, it’s expected to be at least as windy as it was last Thursday, when punishing gusts fueled the rapid spread of the destructive Tick Fire in the Santa Clarita area.

At the same time, forecasters anticipate humidity will drop into the single digits throughout the region.

The national weather service warned those conditions could create the potential for “very rapid fire spread,” as well as “extreme fire behavior with any fire ignitions.”

A red flag warning impacting much of Southern California will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and expire 6 p.m. Thursday.

But the warm, dry conditions are likely to continue in early November, and may even linger through the middle of the month, according to Tardy.

That could spell for trouble for a state that has already experienced a series of destructive wildfires in just the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday, California has 11 active wildfires that Cal Fire considers significant. Among them are the Tick, Getty and Saddleridge fires in L.A. County, and the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The state has experienced an uptick in fire activity over the past week, driven primarily by high winds and low humidity that have helped blazes spread rapidly.

“This is, unfortunately, now California’s normal,” Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said at a Monday briefing. “And it’s absolutely vital that everybody in this state be prepared for these weather events.”