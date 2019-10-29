The Rose Parade and “The Power of Hope” with Laura Farber | The News Director’s Office

Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber joins Jason and Producer Megan to talk about the 131st Rose Parade. After discussing some of the history of the Rose Parade, Laura explains why this year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” is especially important to her. Laura also gives a preview of what to expect from the parade’s numerous floats, equestrian groups, and marching bands.

