Trunk-or-Treat Decorating Ideas With Dinah Wulf

Posted 12:21 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, October 29, 2019
Data pix.

Dinah Wulf joined Lu Parker on the KTLA News at 11a to showcase Trunk-or-Treat options for Halloween.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.