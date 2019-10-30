2-Acre Brea Fire Threatens to Jump Across 57 Freeway Near Diamond Bar

Officials closed the northbound 57 Freeway in the Brea area on Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire threatened to jump the freeway.

The blaze was reported around noon off the northbound lanes north of Tonner Canyon near Diamond Bar, according to city officials in Brea.

The northbound 57 Freeway was blocked at Tonner Canyon Road in Brea, while Brea Canyon Road in Diamond Bar was closed from Tonner Canyon Road, authorities said.

The fire was “stable” as of 12:30 p.m., according to Brea city officials.

The flames broke out as strong winds pushed multiple fires across Southern California.

Update: Fire is 2 acres, stable at this time. Air resources on scene along with Los Angeles, Orange County and Metro Fire Resources. Brea Canyon Road is closed from Tonner Canyon. NB 57 is closed from Lambert . — ReadyBrea (@BreaEM) October 30, 2019

BRUSH FIRE | FS119 | Brea Canyon Rd & 57 Freeway #DiamondBar | E119 reports 2 acres running. Requesting CHP to shutdown the NB57 freeway as fire is jumping across. Neighboring @OCFA_PIO & #MetroNet agencies are also responding. This is the #BreaFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 30, 2019