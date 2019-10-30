Grammy-nominated country hitmaker Blake Shelton is coming to the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, October 31, 2019 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Blake Shelton at the Forum on March 7, 2020. The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins will be joining him on stage, along with very special guest Lauren Alaina. Good luck!

