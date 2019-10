Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in the Simi Valley area amid high winds early Wednesday.

Areas around the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library are under mandatory evacuation orders, Ventura County fire Capt. Brian McGrath told KTLA.

All public schools in Simi Valley have been closed due to weather conditions and power outages, the Simi Valley Unified School District said.

FF’s responding to a brush fire between Simi and Moorpark. Units are not on-scene but reporting a large fire. @VCFD @CountyVentura pic.twitter.com/W57kkMgWYt — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 30, 2019